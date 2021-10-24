-
Ameren Missouri has purchased a northwestern Missouri wind energy facility that’s expected to provide clean energy to about 90,000 customers.
-
Ameren Missouri will build electric vehicle charging stations along Interstates 70, 40 and 55. Midwestern utilities are working on the plan to assure owners of electric vehicles that they can travel long distances. The stations could help limit carbon emissions, a key part of addressing climate change.
-
Solar industry rebates from Ameren Missouri will expire if the Missouri legislature does not act by then, and Missouri solar industry leaders are urging…