Cape Girardeau Youth Sports Complex Brings Jobs, Tourism, and Fewer Rainouts

A new youth sports complex in Cape Girardeau is expected to bring more visitors to the city, cut down on weather cancellations, and create more job opportunities for Southeast Missouri State University students.

For SEMO students, the impact starts with work.

“We’ve got a variety of positions available that we accept applications for all summer, such as umpires, scorekeepers, and concession maintenance,” said Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation.

The $5 million complex at Shawnee Park is now complete. It includes five new baseball and softball fields with turf infields. The turf will help games to continue even after heavy rain.

The project finished just in time for the start of the season, April 17–19, when the first tournaments are set to begin.

City leaders say the goal is not only better fields, but also more opportunities for students and workers.

“We enjoy giving young folks an opportunity. It gives college students a chance to work during the summer while gaining experience in sports-related work,” Gannon said.

SEMO sophomore Ian Weber is one of those students. He is a cybersecurity major who works as both an umpire and assistant supervisor in local leagues. He has seen how much the weather can affect games.

“Rainouts were always a big issue. One bad rain and the fields were out for the rest of the day,” said Weber.

Photo by Hunter Heimburger 3 dirt infields and 4 newly built turf infields at Shawnee Park

When games get canceled, it also means lost work for officials and staff.

“The new complex means there’s a lot less chance of a cancellation happening. Now, I will know an event is going to happen rather than sitting around wondering,” said Weber.

Before this project, youth games were played at older fields at Arena Park. Those fields often had drainage problems and could not handle heavy rain or constant use.

Former Mayor Stacy Kinder said that was a long-term issue for the city.

“We’ve known for a long time that the old youth ball fields were very prone to flooding. This will be a great new facility for hosting tournaments and preventing lots of rainouts,” said Kinder.

The new complex is also part of a bigger plan to bring more sports tournaments to Cape Girardeau. City leaders say sports tourism is growing.

“Cape Girardeau has become kind of a hub for sports tourism,” said Gannon.

More than 30 tournaments are already scheduled between spring and fall. Teams will come in from across the region, bringing families who spend money at hotels, restaurants, and stores.

For students, the biggest change is access to jobs.

Landon Pearson, a SEMO graduate who now works for Parks and Recreation, said opportunities are growing.

Photo by Hunter Heimburger Turf infield baseball fields recently built at Shawnee Park

“The city’s always looking for extra hands,” Pearson said.

Weber said many students do not realize how many roles are available.

“They’re always looking for new people. It’s a great way to make a little money and stay with the sport that you love,” Weber said.

With new fields, fewer cancellations, and a full season ahead, the city expects more games, more visitors, and more student involvement.

Students interested in working with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation can apply through the city’s website or contact the department directly

This story was originally published by Kyler Messenger from the Arrow. The Southeast Arrow is Southeast Missouri State University's campus News organization.

