Cape Girardeau’s April 7th Ballot Shapes City Leadership, Schools and Taxes

As the April 7th municipal election approaches, voters in Ward 1 of Cape Girardeau will face a ballot that brings together key decisions on city leadership, education and several impactful countywide issues.

At the top of the ballot is the mayoral race, where incumbent Stacy Kinder faces Robbie Guard, a former city council member. This contest highlights two different visions for the city’s future. Stacy Kinder ran on the promise of “ Leadership that Delivers ”, according to her website, emphasizing maintaining progress and continuing current developmental efforts.

On the flip side, Robbie Guard has centered his campaign around public safety efforts and strengthening public safety and our waterworks stating, “ a stark contrast,...different than what we’ve been experiencing .”

Due to the mayoral race being county-wide, all eligible voters will have a say.

According to the sample ballot for Ward 1 and the incumbent representatives city page not mentioning another run this year, the only name that has made its way onto our ballot is DeWayne Shaaf. He is a local business owner, but not much has been shared online about his goals.

Education is another strong part of this election. Voters will choose 3 new or returning members for the Cape Girardeau Public School District. School board members oversee district policy, finances and long-term planning decisions that affect students, staff and families across the community.

Voters will decide on Proposition Tigers , a bond issue aimed at funding school improvements. The proposal includes plans for safety upgrades, building maintenance, and facility enhancements for Alma Schrader, Jefferson, and district-wide energy upgrades. According to the district , the measure is structured as a no-tax-increase initiative, meaning it would rely on extending or restructuring existing debt rather than raising the current tax rate.

Another important measure focuses on property taxes for older residents of the county. Voters will be asked to approve or deny a property tax freeze or credit for eligible homeowners aged 62 and older. If passed, this measure would allow qualifying seniors to maintain their property tax level even if the home's value increases. Supporters argue that this provides critical financial stability for those living on fixed incomes, helping them remain in their homes. Opponents, however, caution that freezing taxes for one group could shift the burden to other taxpayers or reduce funding available for schools and public services over time.

Beyond city and school issues, several countywide measures could also appear on the ballot. One involves funding for emergency dispatch services, commonly referred to as the 911 system. This proposal would establish or maintain a monthly fee on phone lines to support emergency response operations. This fee is stated to be a dollar and would be paid through your provider on devices capable of making 911 calls . This act is to replace the 8% tax on landlines that were used to fund the service.

Notably absent from this ballot are races for state or federal representatives, which are typically decided on later in the year during primary and general elections. Instead, the April election remains focused on local governance and community priorities.

Overall, the April 7th ballot presents Ward 1 voters with a range of decisions that directly affect everyday life in Cape Girardeau, from leadership at city hall, the condition of local schools, and the cost of essential services. With many important ballot questions in play, the election offers residents a meaningful opportunity to shape the future of their community.

The Southeast Arrow, a student-run news organization at Southeast Missouri State University, originally published this story.

