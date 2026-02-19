SEMO Hosts Candlelight Vigil for Danny Duray

This story was originally published by Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student-run news organization.

SEMO faculty, students, and community members gathered outside Houck Stadium to celebrate the life of sophomore kicker Danny Duray on Feb. 12, 2026.

More than 200 people attended the vigil, including student-athletes from multiple sports who knew Duray personally. Friends and teammates shared memories, reflecting on the impact he had on those around him. Duray died on Feb. 11.

1 of 10 — Memories of Danny.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 2 of 10 — Female Student.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 3 of 10 — Shard Candles.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 4 of 10 — Candle cinematic.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 5 of 10 — Danny Hug.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 6 of 10 — Students in Redhawk.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 7 of 10 — Speaker 2.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 8 of 10 — Student and Faculty.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 9 of 10 — Students en mass.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson 10 of 10 — Students with Candles 2.jpg Students and faculty of SEMO remeber Danny as they light candles and share memories. Photo by McKenzie Nelson

Sophomore quarterback Johnny Weber, Duray’s teammate and roommate, spoke about his character and the bond they shared.

“This is a testament to who Danny was. I was his roommate. I was able to spend two semesters with him,” Weber said. “He was a great kid, a great guy. He loved every single one of us.

“He’s impacted every one of our lives in some way. From the conversations I’ve had with Danny and everything else, that guy was the best of the best. It’s truly a blessing to be able to be up here and talk about his life and share that with you guys.”

Weber later led the group in a closing prayer asking for peace and strength for Duray’s family and teammates, His voice remained steady as many in the crowd wiped away tears.

“We thank you, Jesus. We thank you for this opportunity to come here together and celebrate Danny’s life,” Weber said. “Father, once again, I ask you to place a special hand on Danny’s family and on Danny.”

Following the prayer, attendees lit candles one by one during a moment of silence. Soft music played as friends embraced, mourning their friend together.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz issued a statement in a press release following the loss of Duray.

"We lost a young man who mattered deeply to our program and to so many," said Matukewicz. "Our team is hurting. Danny's family is hurting. We are going to wrap our arms around them the best we can and walk through this pain together."

Southeast Missouri State University is offering counseling services to those affected by the loss of the 20-year-old. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and needs immediate assistance, call or text 988 to reach the Crisis Lifeline.

