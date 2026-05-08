Vast Majority of Missourians Support Access to Birth Control, Poll Shows

A new poll showed 85% of Missourians strongly support legal access to birth control, and some have major concerns about future barriers to care.

Family planning advocates said it is a strong indicator of the need for state lawmakers to expand access to birth control across the state. One in three Missourians said they are concerned birth control will become more difficult or impossible to obtain.

Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Beacon Reproductive Health Network, said Missouri women face numerous obstacles to obtaining contraception.

"There are many barriers that impact access to birth control, including insurance barriers, cost, transportation, and lack of clinic access," Trupiano outlined. "Anything that we can do to support increased access is good for Missourians."

The poll, released by the Missouri Foundation for Health, found that about three in 10 Missourians said high cost or lack of access to insurance were major barriers to obtaining birth control. In 2024, Missouri lawmakers passed a measure defunding health clinics such as Planned Parenthood, which provide contraceptive care, along with STI testing and other family planning services.

The Missouri General Assembly is currently considering legislation to improve access to reproductive healthcare, including a measure to allow patients to receive a year's supply of birth control at once. Another bill would ensure survivors of rape have access to emergency contraception in hospital emergency rooms.

Trupiano emphasized the push is all about removing unnecessary hurdles.

"This is really about whether or not someone can get the care that they need without jumping through lots of hoops that they shouldn't have to face in the first place," Trupiano asserted. "The polling shows that Missourians want politicians to do more to reduce those burdens so that people can get the care that they need."

The poll was produced under a Missouri Foundation for Health initiative called "The Right Time." The program is meant to help patients receive same-day contraceptive care and choose the low-cost or free methods that work best for them.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.