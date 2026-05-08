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Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Vast Majority of Missourians Support Access to Birth Control, Poll Shows

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Richardson
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:40 PM CDT
A new poll from the Missouri Foundation for Health shows strong support among Missouri residents for access to birth control, finding many have concerns about future barriers to care. Advocates say the study underscores the need for lawmakers to expand access to birth control across the state.
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About eight of 10 Missourians said they are concerned about elected officials enacting laws restricting access to birth control.

A new poll showed 85% of Missourians strongly support legal access to birth control, and some have major concerns about future barriers to care.

Family planning advocates said it is a strong indicator of the need for state lawmakers to expand access to birth control across the state. One in three Missourians said they are concerned birth control will become more difficult or impossible to obtain.

Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Beacon Reproductive Health Network, said Missouri women face numerous obstacles to obtaining contraception.

"There are many barriers that impact access to birth control, including insurance barriers, cost, transportation, and lack of clinic access," Trupiano outlined. "Anything that we can do to support increased access is good for Missourians."

The poll, released by the Missouri Foundation for Health, found that about three in 10 Missourians said high cost or lack of access to insurance were major barriers to obtaining birth control. In 2024, Missouri lawmakers passed a measure defunding health clinics such as Planned Parenthood, which provide contraceptive care, along with STI testing and other family planning services.

The Missouri General Assembly is currently considering legislation to improve access to reproductive healthcare, including a measure to allow patients to receive a year's supply of birth control at once. Another bill would ensure survivors of rape have access to emergency contraception in hospital emergency rooms.

Trupiano emphasized the push is all about removing unnecessary hurdles.

"This is really about whether or not someone can get the care that they need without jumping through lots of hoops that they shouldn't have to face in the first place," Trupiano asserted. "The polling shows that Missourians want politicians to do more to reduce those burdens so that people can get the care that they need."

The poll was produced under a Missouri Foundation for Health initiative called "The Right Time." The program is meant to help patients receive same-day contraceptive care and choose the low-cost or free methods that work best for them.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.
Tags
Health & Science Reproductive Healthcarepolitics
Mark Richardson
Mark has more than 35 years as a professional journalist, working for newspapers, magazines, radio/TV, and digital media. Currently based in northeast Michigan, he has also worked in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Las Vegas, among other markets. Newsrooms include CBS News, The Associated Press, The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Austin American Statesman, Dun & Bradstreet, Time Warner, and Clear Channel Radio (iHeartMedia). Mark has a Bachelor of Journalism with a double major in print and broadcast news from The University of Texas at Austin.
See stories by Mark Richardson