To Your Health: National Yoga Awareness Month

Do you do the cobra? How about downward facing dog? Happy Baby?

Namaste, y’all. This is National Yoga Awareness Month.

Yoga, an ancient practice and meditation, has become increasingly popular in the United States. You might be thinking that you’re aware of yoga, but you don’t have the flexibility to give it a try. You could be an ideal yoga student. Yoga has many styles, forms and intensities. Some of the restorative styles don’t involve balance poses or twisting yourself into a pretzel. But, all of them have health benefits.

The Mayo Clinic reports that core components of most yoga classes: poses, breathing, and meditation or relaxation can all result in stress reduction, improved fitness, and the management of chronic conditions.

Harvard Medical School states that yoga can help promote a better body image, as well as boost weight control and maintenance because students of yoga tend to become more mindful, including about their eating. Yoga is now being included in many cardiac rehabilitation programs due to its cardiovascular and stress-relieving benefits.

While there are many books and videos available to guide you through a yoga practice, it is best for beginners to take a class with a qualified instructor who can make sure you practice safely, as well as modify yoga postures based on your individual abilities.

Resources:

http://www.yogahealthfoundation.org/about_us

http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/yoga/art-20044733

http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/yoga-benefits-beyond-the-mat

http://yogaeasthealingarts.com/