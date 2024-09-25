© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Can Be a Long Term Health Concern

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:24 AM CDT
flickr user Hey Paul Studios

It takes courage for a young woman to seek help for problems with her period, but often she may be thinking about short term relief rather than long term health effects. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is an example of a condition that can have such effects. John Nestler, the chair of the department of internal medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University stated, “classically, we thought of  PCOS  as primarily as an infertility disorder or a cosmetic annoyance, but we now know that it’s also a metabolic disorder and a serious long-term health concern.”

According to the New Harvard Guide for Women’s Health, PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in women, affecting up to 10 percent of premenopausal women.

The Office of Women’s Health reports women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect their overall health and appearance. Symptoms include irregular menstrual cycles which can also cause difficulty getting pregnant, too much hair or thinning hair, acne, weight gain, darkening of skin, and skin tags. While most women are first diagnosed with PCOS in their twenties and thirties because they go to the doctor for fertility issues, it can occur any time after puberty. Links have been found between PCOS and other health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety and endometrial cancer. PCOS can be diagnosed through a doctor’s exam and bloodwork. While it cannot be cured, it can be treated with medication, such as hormonal birth control pills, and lifestyle changes, such as weight loss.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
