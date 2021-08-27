Southeast Missouri State University Announces Vaccine Incentive Program On Campus

Southeast Missouri State University implemented a Covid-19 vaccination incentive program that has specific goals and benefits for faculty, staff, and students. The "Give Away/Get Away" program's goal is to achieve a 70% vaccination rate on campus by Nov. 1, 2021.

The campus-wide announcement made on Thurs. Aug. 26, stated if the goal is achieved-- students, faculty, and staff will enjoy a week long Thanksgiving holiday break.

To achieve the vaccination rate goal, students who are already vaccinated are encouraged to submit their vaccination card starting Mon. Aug. 30 to a campus office. For those who want the vaccine, clinics will be held on Aug. 30 from noon until 4 p.m. at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center Atrium, and Sept. 3. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Towers Complex. The most up-to-date clinics will be listed as they're available on SEMO's Covid-19 page.

Fully vaccinated students who submit proof of vaccination will be submitted into a drawing to win a cash prize of $500 or $250. There will be 200 winners of these prizes with the first 80 prizes drawn on Sept. 20. Students who are not fully vaccinated can receive a $25 Red Bucks account credit or a bookstore gift card if they receive their second dose at a vaccination clinic on the Southeast campus by Oct. 1.

In the announcement to faculty, staff, and students, Southeast Missouri State University President, Dr. Carlos Vargas, thanked the Redhawk community for helping to protect themselves and others against the Covid-19 virus.



