© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: HPV (Part 2)

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published August 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
nci-vol-11922-72.gif
National Cancer Institute
/

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year in the United States, 33,700 women and men are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV infection. HPV vaccination could prevent more than 90% of these cancers from ever developing.

SoutheastHEALTH reports that though the HPV vaccine has been available for more than a decade, the overall percentage of the number of girls and boys obtaining the vaccine is still low. In 2017, the national average was about 50 percent for girls and 42% for boys. In Missouri, it was far less, with 28  percent of girls and 11 percent of boys. Saint Francis family nurse practitioner Dolores J. McDowell states that the HPV vaccine is the only current immunization that protects against cancer.

So, why aren’t people getting the vaccine? The Journal of Ethics described several reasons, including worrying that vaccination promotes promiscuity, fearing side effects, and suspecting pharmaceutical companies achieved FDA approval through corporate influence. No research has shown an increase in sexual activity as a result of the vaccine, the side effects are similar to other vaccines, and, most importantly, the HPV vaccine has been proven safe and effective.

Area pediatricians are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and recommend the HPV vaccine to 11- or 12-year-olds in the same way and on the same day as Tdap and meningitis vaccines. Completing the HPV vaccine series at this age provides two major benefits: the immune system of young adolescents responds best to provide protection and the vaccine must be completed prior to HPV exposure.

Resources:
https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/hcp/hpv-important.html
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/infectious-agents/hpv-vaccine-fact-sheet

https://www.sehealth.org/about/news/2018/10/preventing-cancer-get-the-hpv-vaccine
https://www.sfmc.net/health-page/vaccinations-before-college/
https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/hpv-vaccine-controversy/2012-01

 

Tags

Health & ScienceTo Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content