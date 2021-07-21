© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.Local support for To Your Health comes from Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau -- located inside St. Francis Medical Center. Online ordering is at freshsaintfrancis.com

To Your Health: How To Cut A Clear Path Through Medicare Coverage Confusion

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT
29095583293_6c4154830e_h.jpg
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
/

Reaching retirement age at 65 is one of life’s key milestones and certainly a cause to celebrate! However, before the celebration starts, one of the important tasks is cutting a clear path through the Medicare Coverage confusion.

Low health literacy is one of the biggest problems when people begin considering their Medicare options. An article in The Journal of Health Communication stated "the success of health plans hinges on the engagement of their members, and that requires providing information that they can understand and act on.”

Understanding Medicare starts with getting the correct information from reliable sources. Here are some tips as you begin navigating your path.

Do not wait until you are 65 to sign up for Medicare! Waiting too long to sign up can cost you money now and have long term future financial consequences. Eligibility begins as early as 3 months before you turn 65, so start by gathering all your medical information a full year in advance.

Before you enroll at medicare.gov, seek trusted resources like those offered by Aging Matters, a nonprofit offering help for seniors at no cost. The staff at Aging Matters are knowledgeable professionals dedicated to help you  find answers tailored to fit your needs. Beware of companies making fraudulent claims that could cost you money.

Resources:

http://www.medicare.gov
http://www.agingmatters2u.com
http://www.Newretirement.com

MyMedicare.gov 

Gazmararian, J., Beditz, K., Pisano, S., & Carreón, R. (2010). The Development of a Health Literacy Assessment Tool for Health Plans. Journal of Health Communication, 15, 93–101. https://doi.org/10.1080/10810730.2010.499986

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. (2020). Who is eligible for Medicare? Retrieved from: https://www.hhs.gov/answers/medicare-and-medicaid/who-is-elibible-for-medicare/index.html

Eldercare Directory. (2020). Essential resources for senior citizens and their caregivers. Retrieved from: https://www.eldercaredirectory.org/medicare.htm
 

Content for this segment was created by Mary Burton as part of a project for SC301: Foundations of Health Communication, taught by Dr. Clubbs. Mary served as Executive Director of the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross; Executive Director of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation; and Executive Director of Community Counseling Center Foundation.  She is retired and working towards a degree in Health Communication.

Recorded at home with Eli Hildebrand Clubbs engineering; edited at KRCU Studios by Dan Woods.

 

Tags

Health & ScienceTo Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content