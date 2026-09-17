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SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Mary-Beth Ogden Shares her Desire to Help her Community Through Political Science

KRCU Public Radio | By Lily Niebrugge
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
A headshot of graduate assistant Mary-Beth Ogden
Photo submitted by Mary-Beth Ogden
A headshot of graduate assistant Mary-Beth Ogden

On this episode of SEMO Spotlight, graduate student Mary-Beth Ogden talks about her experience working for the Department of Anthropology, History, & Political Science and how her relationships within the department have helped her grow.

Ogden received her bachelor's in political science and is working to get her master's in public administration. While she does not have a dream job, she is very interested in the functions of local government and how she can help a community at a local level.

Ogden currently serves as a graduate assistant for her department and sees it as a win-win situation where she gets to help her department and herself.

As a graduate student, Ogden is currently serving as the vice president of the International City and County Association (ICMA). There, she is working with the Cape Area Community Foundation on a quality-of-life needs assessment and helping them determine what areas of the city need improvement.
Tags
Education SEMO Spotlightcommunity relationsCollege of Humanities and Social Sciences
Lily Niebrugge
Lily Niebrugge is 'The Arrow' Editor-in-Chief—a student-run media publication at Southeast Missouri State University, 'Morning Edition' host, and reporter for KRCU Public Radio.
See stories by Lily Niebrugge