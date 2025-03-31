SEMO’s Future Through the Eyes of 2025 Student Government Association Candidates

The "Your Voice Matters" ticket focuses on student representation and advocacy. Presidential candidate and junior psychology major, Sophie Martin, has been involved in student government for two years, serving as a senator and contributing to various committees, including special elections and faculty senate.

The "Make SEMO Shine" ticket, led by presidential candidate Layne Collier, aims to increase student engagement and strengthen communication between students, the Student Government Association, and the university administration. He also discusses his involvement in various campus offices and organizations, emphasizing his passion for the university and his desire to make a positive impact.

General election voting occurs online on April 2 and 3, 2025