Southeast Arrow | Campus News
During the academic year, Southeast Missouri State University's student-led publication, the Arrow, contributes campus news for KRCU's digital and broadcast audience.

SEMO’s Future Through the Eyes of 2025 Student Government Association Candidates

KRCU Public Radio | By Ariangelis Ortiz
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:40 PM CDT
Graphic by Ariangelis Ortiz
/
Photos provided by Layne Collier and Sophie Martin
As SEMO gears up for the 2025 SGA elections, two campaigns, "Make SEMO Shine" and "Your Voice Matters," vie for student support. Both platforms focus on enhancing student engagement and representation.


The "Your Voice Matters" ticket focuses on student representation and advocacy. Presidential candidate and junior psychology major, Sophie Martin, has been involved in student government for two years, serving as a senator and contributing to various committees, including special elections and faculty senate.

The "Make SEMO Shine" ticket, led by presidential candidate Layne Collier, aims to increase student engagement and strengthen communication between students, the Student Government Association, and the university administration. He also discusses his involvement in various campus offices and organizations, emphasizing his passion for the university and his desire to make a positive impact.

General election voting occurs online on April 2 and 3, 2025
Ariangelis Ortiz
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
