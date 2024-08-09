SEMO and Cape Girardeau Public School District Sign Exclusive Partnership

Continuing education and partnerships—it's what the future of higher education looks like. And Southeast Missouri State University took the next step this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Public Schools signed an agreement to form an exclusive partnership to increase access for the district’s employees to the University’s educational programs, cultural arts, athletics, and recreational activities.

Alex Barton/KRCU Public Radio / KRCU Public Radio From left to right: Brice Beck, Deputy Superintendent of Cape Public Schools; Dr. Howard Benyon, Superintendent of Cape Public Schools; Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. Debbie Below, Vice-President of Student Enrollment and Success at Southeast Missouri State University.

This partnership makes SEMO the exclusive university the school district promotes to employees to further their education. Faculty and staff at the Cape Public Schools will receive a tuition discount for online undergraduate, graduate, or pathways for paraprofessional programs at SEMO.

“SEMO values its partnerships with our local school districts immensely for the work they do in preparing students for their futures,” said SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “We are pleased to build a community of lifelong learners and serve as the exclusive partner for the employees of Cape Public Schools to further their own education", Vargas added.

“We approached SEMO about a partnership because we believe deeply in the quality of the University’s educational offerings,” said Dr. Howard Benyon, Cape Public Schools superintendent. “We feel confident in promoting a SEMO education to our faculty and staff and know that education will benefit the District and our students.”

Dr. Debbie Below, Vice-President of Student Enrollment and Success at SEMO shared her appreciation for the new partnership.

"We know that we can be stronger when we're together, is what we heard. And you were creative, and we were creative, and out of that came, I think what's going to be a long-standing, strong partnership. We greatly appreciate that", said Below.

The University offers more than 20 online education programs. In 2022, SEMO was recognized for the third time as an Apple Distinguished School for its integration of Apple technology in the education programs and EDvolution® Center.

At the Cape Public Schools District office, Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University signs the new exclusive agreement between Cape Girardeau Public Schools and SEMO.

“Southeast Missouri State began over 150 years ago as a teachers’ college,” said Vargas. “Much has changed since our beginning, but one thing remains the same: we prepare teachers well. We look forward to helping our partners at Cape Public Schools pursue their degrees, advance their careers, and support their students.”

Eligible degree programs are available fully online for flexibility, and employees can take advantage of the partnership as early as the 2024 fall semester beginning Aug. 19, 2024.

Through the partnership, district employees will also receive discounts for River Campus events and memberships at SEMO Recreation Center and Cape Schools-themed nights at athletics events. Within this partnership, prospective students may also be eligible to receive credits through SEMO’s Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) program for professional experience already obtained.

More details on SEMO’s education programs, the partnership, or career advancement can be found at semo.edu, by e-mail at online@semo.edu or by calling (573) 651-5184.

