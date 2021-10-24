-
Cape Girardeau public school, Clippard Elementary has entered into the finals of the 2020 Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl contest.Last week, only ten…
-
Cape County voters on Tuesday passed a $12 million school bond issue aimed at financing several improvements across the Cape Girardeau Public School…
-
Students across the Cape Girardeau Public School District will receive free breakfast and lunch starting later this month. Thanks to a USDA program…
-
In the last decade, the number of homeless students in Missouri has doubled in size. And in rural school districts the problem is well-hidden, leaving…