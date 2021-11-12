© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri’s New Filing Deadline For School Board or City Council Candidacy Is Now In December

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published November 12, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST

Potential candidates for city council and school boards in Missouri take note: The period to file to run for office next year is different.

Thanks to a recently enacted law overhauling local governmental guidelines, the filing period for municipal elections goes from Dec. 7 to Dec. 28. That’s different from other years, when the filing period for those types of elections stretched into January.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants to get the word out about the change.

“We need more people involved in our municipal elections,” Ashcroft said. “I think anytime we can get more people running and voting in our elections and participating in any way, we’re better off.”

Ashcroft is recommending that candidates file early in December, since the end of the period coincides with the holiday season.

“I’m a little bit concerned with it ending on the 28th. People may have just got done with Christmas. They’re thinking about that,” Ashcroft said. “And now they’re thinking about New Year’s Eve. And I don’t want someone to miss the opportunity to file for office because the holidays got in the way.”

Local elections could have a greater focus next year, especially since education policy has taken on a bigger role lately in political discourse. Some school board meetings in the St. Louis region and nationwide have seen fierce debates over COVID-19 protocols and diversity curriculum. 

Ashcroft said it would be a “fabulous thing” if more people ran for school board positions, regardless of where on the political spectrum the candidates fall.

“I think it’s atrocious that we have municipal elections and we only have 7 to 12% turnout,” Ashcroft said. “School board elections may be the most important election we ever get to participate in, because of how much it affects people’s lives.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum 

Copyright 2021 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.

Tags

EducationMissouri NewsMissouri School BoardsCity Council
Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum