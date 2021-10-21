© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: Missouri Food Ways at Statehood

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published October 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT
Picture2.jpg
Public Domain.
Shooting passenger pigeons in northern Louisiana, Smith Bennett, 1875.

Missouri residents of 200 years ago brought local food ways with them, mostly from the mid-South. The typical meal usually included a stew of meat, vegetables, and corn meal. Corn bread was part of nearly every meal, but unlike our modern version. Baking powder used for leavening appeared in the 1840s, so the bread would have been a baked, dense flat loaf, or smaller, thinner, fried bread known as a “journey” or “johnny” cake. The latter also could be cooked and dried for trail food. A beverage, usually water or whiskey, filled out the menu. Cooking was in cast iron or other metal containers, either over a hearth or outside.

Depending on the season, there might be greens flavored with bacon or ham, fried meat, roasted or boiled meat, vegetable side dishes, biscuits made with the uncommon wheat flour, or pies or other baked desserts. Vegetables in stews were dried or preserved in winter, or fresh during the growing season.

Some game eaten by Missourians in 1821 is unavailable or a delicacy today. Bison were still present in the state and eaten by frontier settlers in the Bootheel or Ozarks. Passenger Pigeons, now extinct, were abundant seasonally and choice fare. Prairie Chickens, almost extirpated today from Missouri, occurred across much of the state and were common on many tables.

Guests were welcomed when they made a rare appearance. One traveler reported that backwoodsmen were reluctant to interact with strangers, but once invited in, guests received “…every kindness that he can bestow, and every comfort that his cabin can afford. Good coffee, corn bread and butter, venison, pork, wild and tame fowls are set before you.”

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
