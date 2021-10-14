© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: What Did Missourians Eat and How Did They Preserve it in 1821?

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published October 14, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT
Picture1_0.jpg
(R. Anderson, 1966, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
/
Log smokehouse, Novinger, Missouri.

Corn and pork dominated Missourians’ diet in 1821. For example, the Moses Austin household required 900 pounds of pork monthly. Hogs were easier to feed because they could forage in fields and woodlands and fatten on nuts in fall. Families often had one or more milk cows. Most kept a few chickens, which were susceptible to predators, and many kept sheep, but mostly for wool.

A diversity of cereal grains such as wheat, rye, oats, and buckwheat were grown infrequently. Settlers also grew various vegetables native to Europe, Africa, and the Americas in kitchen gardens, including peas, beans, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, lettuce, Irish and sweet potatoes, squash, and pumpkins.

Game was common except near settlements, and elk, deer, turkey, pigeons, prairie chicken, and bear comprised the diet of back woodsmen. Indeed, more than one traveler remarked that smokehouses were most likely to contain bear hams. Many families ate cottontail and squirrel because they were easy to trap, and fish were common in the diet.

Missourians had abundant natural plant foods, including walnuts, pecans, hickory and other nuts; fruits such as plums, pawpaws, and blackberries; and a number of native plants and plants used for greens, especially in late winter and spring. Sweeteners included maple sugar and honey.

Preservation included burying or storage in a cool place. Otherwise, different foods were dried, salted, pickled, fermented, or smoked. Corn was stored in cribs, semi-open buildings, but were still subject to pests. Most corn was ground and stored, or fermented and distilled as corn whiskey. Apples could be stored for a time in a dug cellar or cool place near a spring, or distilled into hard cider.

Tags

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
Related Content