Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Public Land Sales - Preemption Pressure and New Madrid Claims

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published July 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT
Source: Missouri State Archives, RG951 U.S. Recorder of Land Titles, New Madrid Certificates, #0009.
New Madrid Claim by Francis Lesseur, stating he sustained material injury by the earthquakes.

As I’ve stated before, the hunger for land was a prime reason for the settlement of Missouri. Two of the main factors that frustrated settlers’ ability to gain clear title to federal land were New Madrid claims and the issue of preemption.

The New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 to 1812 damaged much Bootheel land. Settlers losing their land complained to Congress, resulting in passage of a relief act in 1815. Claimants could swear they had lost use of land due to the earthquakes along with supporting testimony from witnesses. Successful claimants received a certificate for comparable acreage redeemable in the public domain. While some legitimate claimants used this process, many cases of fraud occurred. Speculators also purchased the certificates, and redeemed them in rich land along the Missouri River in central Missouri. Most were still outstanding at statehood and conveyed uncertainty to selection of federal land. Lawsuits related to these claims continued for nearly 30 years after statehood.

Federal land surveys could not keep pace with the influx of settlers, and many improved land while unable to get clear title. Such squatters agitated for pre-emption rights, desiring first option on the land they had improved once federal surveys covered their area. Congress passed the first preemption act affecting Missouri in 1814, requiring testimony from the claimant and witnesses. Claimants offered testimony related to the 1814 act for Southeast Missouri in 1821 at the Jackson Land Office. The act only related to settlement before April 12, 1814, so Congress made no provision for later settlers. Thus, the difficulties in obtaining title via preemption continued through several federal laws until a comprehensive act passed in 1841.

Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
