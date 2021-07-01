Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Commemorating American Independence in 1821

On July 2, 1776, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail regarding the Declaration of Independence, “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other...” While Missourians did mark Independence Day, the celebrations were not as large as what Adams envisioned. Most commemorations occurred in larger towns. Rural citizens probably treated the day just like any other. There were no federal holidays in 1821, but the day became important.

These celebrations had little in common in different places. It was only after the War of 1812 that patriotic fervor grew enough to promote larger events. Political parties often hosted commemorations. Towns started a tradition of parades, speeches, feasts, and in the manner of the time, toasting ceremonies. These came from a British tradition of celebratory toasts to mark momentous events.

One 1820 celebration of Independence Day in St. Louis was described in the Missouri Gazette. The volunteer St. Louis Guards paraded early and fired 24 rounds throughout the day. Later, they marched to the courthouse for dinner with local dignitaries. After a reading of the Declaration of Independence, attendees offered toasts, including those to Independence Day, George Washington, the United States, martyrs of the Revolution, the armed forces. An instrumental selection followed each toast, including tunes still known today such as “Hail to the Chief,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Hail Columbia,” and the “Star Spangled Banner,” which had only been written six years earlier.

A striking difference in the celebrations in 1821 was a greater focus on its meaning and history, rather than the holiday aspects and fireworks.

