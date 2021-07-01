© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Commemorating American Independence in 1821

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published July 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
Picture8.jpg
Public Domain.
Fourth of July Celebration in Centre Square, Philadelphia (1819) by John Lewis Krimmel.

On July 2, 1776, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail regarding the Declaration of Independence, “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other...” While Missourians did mark Independence Day, the celebrations were not as large as what Adams envisioned. Most commemorations occurred in larger towns. Rural citizens probably treated the day just like any other. There were no federal holidays in 1821, but the day became important.

These celebrations had little in common in different places. It was only after the War of 1812 that patriotic fervor grew enough to promote larger events. Political parties often hosted commemorations. Towns started a tradition of parades, speeches, feasts, and in the manner of the time, toasting ceremonies. These came from a British tradition of celebratory toasts to mark momentous events.

One 1820 celebration of Independence Day in St. Louis was described in the Missouri Gazette. The volunteer St. Louis Guards paraded early and fired 24 rounds throughout the day. Later, they marched to the courthouse for dinner with local dignitaries. After a reading of the Declaration of Independence, attendees offered toasts, including those to Independence Day, George Washington, the United States, martyrs of the Revolution, the armed forces. An instrumental selection followed each toast, including tunes still known today such as “Hail to the Chief,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Hail Columbia,” and the “Star Spangled Banner,” which had only been written six years earlier.

A striking difference in the celebrations in 1821 was a greater focus on its meaning and history, rather than the holiday aspects and fireworks.

Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
