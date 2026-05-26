Wildheart Music at Riverside - Perryville
Wildheart Music at Riverside - Perryville
Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!
For all ages at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org