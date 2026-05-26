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Wildheart Music at Riverside - Altenburg

Wildheart Music at Riverside - Altenburg

Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!

For all ages at the Altenburg Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
66 Poplar Street
Altenburg, Missouri 63732
5738245267
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org