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Wildheart Music at Oran Elementary

Wildheart Music at Oran Elementary

Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!

For all ages at the Oran Elementary School, 310 Church Street, Oran.

Oran Elementary School
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Oran Elementary School
310 Church Street
Oran, Missouri 63771
5732623745
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org