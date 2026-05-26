Wildheart Music at Oran Elementary
Wildheart Music at Oran Elementary
Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!
For all ages at the Oran Elementary School, 310 Church Street, Oran.
Oran Elementary School
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Oran Elementary School
310 Church StreetOran, Missouri 63771
5732623745
eschlichting@rrlmo.org