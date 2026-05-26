Wildheart Music at Kelly Elementary
Wildheart Music at Kelly Elementary
Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!
For all ages at Kelly Elementary School, 4035 MO Highway 77, Benton.
Kelly Elementary School
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Kelly Elementary School
4035 MO Highway 77Benton, Missouri 63736
5735453581
eschlichting@rrlmo.org