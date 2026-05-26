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Wildheart Music at Kelly Elementary

Wildheart Music at Kelly Elementary

Go on a musical adventure discovering how Missouri's underground wildlife adapts to life beneath the surface. It includes singing, learning, and a real animal!

For all ages at Kelly Elementary School, 4035 MO Highway 77, Benton.

Kelly Elementary School
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Kelly Elementary School
4035 MO Highway 77
Benton, Missouri 63736
5735453581
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org