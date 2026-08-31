Why Are Those Birds Here?

To the delight of avid birders and a source of great confusion to novices when they see one, sometimes a very odd-looking or a very rare bird will put in an appearance in the “Show Me” state. Photographer Paul Moffett has been documenting birds in the Great Rivers confluence area almost daily for many years. He will show stunning photos of rarities and explain why they sometimes show up in Missouri. The event is free and open to the public with refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m.