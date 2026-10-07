Voices of the Dead, All Hallows Eve at Fort D Historic Site

During this first person interpretive event, visitors can learn about people who were active in Cape Girardeau during the Civil War. Pick a photo of a real person and hear them tell you about their experiences and lives. These real people were young ladies, wives, farmers, shop-keepers, engineers, and college students whose lives became entangled in the great conflict that tore apart the nation. Hear their stories at Fort D, a place all of them would have known. Period sweets will be available after presentations. As always, free admission.