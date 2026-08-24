UWSEMO's 39th Annual Golf Tournament

Tee up for a great day of golf and an even greater impact!

Join United Way of Southeast Missouri for our 39th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, October 9, at Cape Girardeau Country Club. Gather your team for a fun day on the course while supporting UWSEMO's network of funded partners and the programs making a difference across Southeast Missouri.

Businesses can also put their name on the course while supporting our community through a variety of sponsorship opportunities.

Ready to play or sponsor? Contact Mark Stone at mark.stone@unitedwayofsemo.org or visit unitedwayofsemo.org/golf to learn more and sign up today!