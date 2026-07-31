Tunes at Twilight - Kasey Lee Rogers (August 7)

Join us for the 2026 Tunes at Twilight fall concert series! Grab your picnic baskets and lawn chairs, and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new City Hall grounds on Friday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m. for a live, musical performance!

Kasey Lee Rogers is a singer/songwriter and multi instrumentalist currently based in Marion, IL.

When not on the road promoting his country material, Kasey also plays guitar in Buzzzard, a somewhat bluesy stoner rock group.

Thank you to our Tunes at Twilight volunteers, Ivas John, who coordinates the musicians for each Tunes season, and Jerry Lomax, who supplies the sound tech each week.