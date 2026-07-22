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Trick or Treat Night at Bollinger Mill

Trick or Treat Night at Bollinger Mill

Come trick or treat at the mill!

FREE and open to the public.

Activities:

4–7 p.m. - Trick-or-Treating on all floors of the mill. Candy and Halloween trinkets provided by site staff. The mill will be decorated for Halloween.

4-7 p.m. – SEMO Snocones and Ice Cream will be on site selling hot cocoa, caramel apple cups, hot dogs, nachos, ice cream and snocones.

This is a family-friendly event. Remember to wear a costume and bring a bucket or bag to collect candy!

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri State Parks
https://mostateparks.com/
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill Road
Burfordville, Missouri 63739
https://mostateparks.com/park/bollinger-mill-state-historic-site