Trick or Treat Night at Bollinger Mill
Trick or Treat Night at Bollinger Mill
Come trick or treat at the mill!
FREE and open to the public.
Activities:
4–7 p.m. - Trick-or-Treating on all floors of the mill. Candy and Halloween trinkets provided by site staff. The mill will be decorated for Halloween.
4-7 p.m. – SEMO Snocones and Ice Cream will be on site selling hot cocoa, caramel apple cups, hot dogs, nachos, ice cream and snocones.
This is a family-friendly event. Remember to wear a costume and bring a bucket or bag to collect candy!
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri State Parks
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill RoadBurfordville, Missouri 63739