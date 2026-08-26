The Play That Goes Wrong

Wait... was that supposed to happen? Broadway's funniest smash hit is bringing a night of glorious misfortunes to the Dobbins Conservatory. Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. Things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), this accident-prone cast battles against all odds to make it to their final curtain call. Prepare for a hilarious evening of physical comedy and falling scenery!

Parental guidance suggested.