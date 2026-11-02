The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Can you spell H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S? Grab your dictionary and join the fun at the quirkiest competition in town. Six socially awkward but highly determined adolescents compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime, overseen by three equally quirky grown-ups. As they spell their way through a series of delightfully obscure words, they share hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, ultimately discovering that winning isn't everything. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy even includes a chance for audience members to step up to the mic and join the Bee!

General admission seating.