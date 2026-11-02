The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Can you spell H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S? Grab your dictionary and join the fun at the quirkiest competition in town. Six socially awkward but highly determined adolescents compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime, overseen by three equally quirky grown-ups. As they spell their way through a series of delightfully obscure words, they share hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, ultimately discovering that winning isn't everything. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy even includes a chance for audience members to step up to the mic and join the Bee!
General admission seating.
Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theater
Online ticket prices range $25 - $32.75.
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Jeanine Larson Dobbins Department of Theatre and Dance
(573) 651-2215
Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theater
Southeast Missouri State University River CampusCape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
573-651-2265