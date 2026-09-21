Tech Tutoring
Tech Tutoring
If you've ever asked:
How do I navigate my new smartphone or tablet?
How do I set up an email account?
How do I fix my technology issues?
...then our Tech Tutoring program is perfect for you! Schedule a 30-minute appointment with one of our tech tutors for one-on-one assistance with technology questions and problem-solving common issues.
Please bring your device (cell phone, tablet, e-reader, etc.) with you to your appointment. (ages 18+)
Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through Dec 28, 2026.
Monday: 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Monday: 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279