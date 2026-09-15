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Tech Tutoring

Tech Tutoring

If you've ever asked:

How do I navigate my new smartphone or tablet?
How do I set up an email account?
How do I fix my technology issues?

...then our Tech Tutoring program is perfect for you! Schedule a 30-minute appointment with one of our tech tutors for one-on-one assistance with technology questions and problem-solving common issues.

Please bring your device (cell phone, tablet, e-reader, etc.) with you to your appointment. (ages 18+)

Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through Oct 05, 2026.
Monday: 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org