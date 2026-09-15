If you've ever asked:

How do I navigate my new smartphone or tablet?

How do I set up an email account?

How do I fix my technology issues?

...then our Tech Tutoring program is perfect for you! Schedule a 30-minute appointment with one of our tech tutors for one-on-one assistance with technology questions and problem-solving common issues.

Please bring your device (cell phone, tablet, e-reader, etc.) with you to your appointment. (ages 18+)