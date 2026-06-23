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String Art

String Art

Unleash your creativity at our hands-on String Art Workshop! Select your favorite pattern, hammer in the nails, and weave vibrant threads to craft a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. No experience needed—just bring your imagination and get ready for a fun, relaxing session where art and DIY meet. All materials provided. (ages 12-18)
Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
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Artist Group Info

molly@capelibrary.org
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org