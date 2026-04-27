Stories in Stone: Old Lorimer Cemetery Walking Tour

Join the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) as we take you on a tour of the historic cemetery established in 1808, which is the site of more than 6,500 graves.

Enjoy a presentation by Cape County Archive Director, Marybeth Niederkorn, on Uriah Brock, a famous Revolutionary War soldier. She will also share where other historic figures are buried and their historic contributions as we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary.

Refreshments and reception to follow, sponsored by the Center for Regional History.

Each May, in honor of Historic Preservation Month, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) hosts a tour of historic properties in the city and/or a presentation on historic preservation.