The 152nd Annual St. Francois County Fair will be held on Saturday, August 1 at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with an antique tractor display. There will be a wildlife command center, balloon art a bubble foam machine and live music by Mike Ryan and Craig Morgan. Plus, carnival rides, bounce houses and horse and pony rides for the kids.

The fairgrounds open at 9:00 a.m. and fireworks are planned at the end of the day.