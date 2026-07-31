St. Francois County Fair
St. Francois County Fair
The 152nd Annual St. Francois County Fair will be held on Saturday, August 1 at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with an antique tractor display. There will be a wildlife command center, balloon art a bubble foam machine and live music by Mike Ryan and Craig Morgan. Plus, carnival rides, bounce houses and horse and pony rides for the kids.
The fairgrounds open at 9:00 a.m. and fireworks are planned at the end of the day.
St. Francois County Fair Grounds
13 & older.....$25; Ages 6-12.....$9; 5 & under.....free
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
St. Francois County Fair Grounds
1450 East Woodlawn DriveFarmington, Missouri 63640