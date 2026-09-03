Southeast Arrow AI Panel

The Southeast Arrow is hosting an open Q&A where listeners can ask a variety of experts across campus anything about how AI will change our future.

The panel will consist of professors from across campus who can speak on how AI is affecting their respective fields:



Dr. Juefei Yuan, Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Fred Jones, Professor of Film

Dr. Laura Hatcher, Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology, History, & Political Science

Dr. Jenny Cropp, Professor/Graduate Coordinator in the Department of English and Communication

Jeremy Griffin, Multimedia Graphics instructor

Dr. James Caldwell, Interim Chair of the Department of Management

Dr. Ben Dow, Professor in the Department of Accounting, Economics, & Finance

Doors open at 6 p.m.; the panel begins at 6:15 p.m.