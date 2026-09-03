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Southeast Arrow AI Panel

Southeast Arrow AI Panel

The Southeast Arrow is hosting an open Q&A where listeners can ask a variety of experts across campus anything about how AI will change our future.

The panel will consist of professors from across campus who can speak on how AI is affecting their respective fields:

  • Dr. Juefei Yuan, Assistant Professor of Computer Science
  • Fred Jones, Professor of Film
  • Dr. Laura Hatcher, Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology, History, & Political Science
  • Dr. Jenny Cropp, Professor/Graduate Coordinator in the Department of English and Communication
  • Jeremy Griffin, Multimedia Graphics instructor
  • Dr. James Caldwell, Interim Chair of the Department of Management
  • Dr. Ben Dow, Professor in the Department of Accounting, Economics, & Finance

Doors open at 6 p.m.; the panel begins at 6:15 p.m.

Rose Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Southeast Arrow
618-882-661
editor@southeastarrow.com
Rose Theatre
400 North Pacific Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701