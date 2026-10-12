Sounds of the Season will take place on Sunday, December 6, at 3 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with delightful holiday music, benefitting the Mercy Health Southeast Cancer Care Fund, the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music and the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance senior showcase.

Presented by Mercy Health Foundation Southeast in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University.