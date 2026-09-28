Sensory Craft: Splatter Paint Monsters
Sensory Craft: Splatter Paint Monsters
Our sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities.
Join us this month as we create spooky monster artworks using acrylic paint, cotton balls, wood mallets, and googly eyes! 👀
Cape Girardeau Public Library
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279