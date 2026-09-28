© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sensory Craft: Splatter Paint Monsters

Sensory Craft: Splatter Paint Monsters

Our sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities.

Join us this month as we create spooky monster artworks using acrylic paint, cotton balls, wood mallets, and googly eyes! 👀

Cape Girardeau Public Library
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org