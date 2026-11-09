Sensory Craft: Ice Cream Cone Bird Feeders

Our sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities. Two sessions are offered each month; please register for only one session.

This month we are helping our feathered friends prepare for winter by making bird feeders out of ice cream cones, peanut butter, and birdseed! Please be aware that we will be using real peanut butter for this project, so take caution if you have a nut allergy. Each participant will make one bird feeder to take home. Registration for this event is required. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.