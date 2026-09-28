© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior Sketches I

Senior Sketches I

Senior Sketches is an 8-week small-group drawing workshop designed for adults 55 and older who want to explore the basics of drawing in a supportive, beginner-friendly environment.

Participants learn fundamental skills for drawing from observation while building confidence through hands-on practice. Each session encourages artistic discussion, collaboration, and shared reflection to deepen understanding and enjoyment.

Taught by artist and educator, Joshua Newth, the workshop fosters a warm creative community where connection is just as important as sketching.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org