Senior Active Living Expo 2026

The Best Years will host its annual Senior Active Living Expo on September 16.

The event will highlight active and healthy aging and will feature health screenings, fitness and wellness demonstrations, classes and workshops, senior living information, vendors, giveaways, and more.

The Senior Active Living Expo will take place on Wednesday, September 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. This event is free and open to the public.