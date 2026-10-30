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SEMO Space Week: Movie with a Chemist: 'Armageddon'

SEMO Space Week: Movie with a Chemist: 'Armageddon'

SEMO Space Week is November 2-6, 2026. This year's theme is "Space Rocks!" - all things comets, asteroids, meteors, and rocky planets.

SEMO Space Week 2026 will begin with a welcome from the event organizers, followed by a special Movie with a Chemist screening of Armageddon. Dr. Rachel Morgan Theall will discuss the chemistry of space rocks in connection with the film.

The film follows a team recruited by NASA to prevent a catastrophic asteroid impact on Earth. The screening provides an opportunity to explore the science and chemistry of asteroids while enjoying a space-themed movie.

The kickoff, discussion, and movie screening are expected to last approximately three hours. The screening is free, and popcorn will be provided.

Location: Johnson Hall, Room 200
Time: 6-9 PM

Southeast Missouri State University - Johnson Hall
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
(573) 651-2163
stem@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/stem/
Southeast Missouri State University - Johnson Hall
976 Greek Dr
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701