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SEMO Space Week: Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died

SEMO Space Week: Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died

Geoscientist Pamela A. Mills will present Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died, exploring the asteroid impact associated with the extinction of the dinosaurs. The presentation will focus on this catastrophic event in Earth's history.

Location: Dempster Hall, Room 125
Time: 6-8 PM

Dempster Hall
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
(573) 651-2163
stem@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/stem/
Dempster Hall
814 N Henderson
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
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