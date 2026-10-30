SEMO Space Week: Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died
SEMO Space Week: Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died
Geoscientist Pamela A. Mills will present Asteroid Strike: The Day the Dinosaurs Died, exploring the asteroid impact associated with the extinction of the dinosaurs. The presentation will focus on this catastrophic event in Earth's history.
Location: Dempster Hall, Room 125
Time: 6-8 PM
Dempster Hall
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
(573) 651-2163
stem@semo.edu
Dempster Hall
814 N HendersonCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701