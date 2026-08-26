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SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital

SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital

The SEMO Saxophone Studio presents an evening celebrating the versatility, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the saxophone. Featuring solo performances by student musicians, chamber ensembles, and the SEMO Saxophone Choir, this recital will showcase the depth and range of the saxophonists on River Campus. The program will include original works for saxophone, music by student composers, and imaginative transcriptions, along with a special appearance by a visiting guest artist.

Shuck Music Recital Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/arts-media/music/index.html
Shuck Music Recital Hall
518 S Fountain St
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2265
https://rivercampus.org/