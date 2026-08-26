SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital
SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital
The SEMO Saxophone Studio presents an evening celebrating the versatility, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the saxophone. Featuring solo performances by student musicians, chamber ensembles, and the SEMO Saxophone Choir, this recital will showcase the depth and range of the saxophonists on River Campus. The program will include original works for saxophone, music by student composers, and imaginative transcriptions, along with a special appearance by a visiting guest artist.
Shuck Music Recital Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Shuck Music Recital Hall
518 S Fountain StCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2265