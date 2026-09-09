SEMO Patriot Day 25th Commemoration Ceremony

Southeast Missouri State University will host its annual Patriot Day ceremony this Friday, September 11, from 7:35-8:30 a.m. in front of Academic Hall, bringing together students, faculty, staff and the community to honor first responders, military service members, veterans and the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The public is invited to attend this free event, which will feature participation from Cape Girardeau County first responders, SEMO students, faculty and staff. This year's program will also include a performance of the national anthem by SEMO's trumpet majors, highlighting student involvement in honoring this national day of remembrance.