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SEMO Patriot Day 25th Commemoration Ceremony

SEMO Patriot Day 25th Commemoration Ceremony

Southeast Missouri State University will host its annual Patriot Day ceremony this Friday, September 11, from 7:35-8:30 a.m. in front of Academic Hall, bringing together students, faculty, staff and the community to honor first responders, military service members, veterans and the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The public is invited to attend this free event, which will feature participation from Cape Girardeau County first responders, SEMO students, faculty and staff. This year's program will also include a performance of the national anthem by SEMO's trumpet majors, highlighting student involvement in honoring this national day of remembrance.

Front of Academic Hall
Free
07:35 AM - 08:30 AM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Southeast Missouri State University
(573) 651-2000
http://www.semo.edu
Front of Academic Hall
900 Normal Avenue
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701