SEMO-Kennett Summer Sendoff Small Business Celebration

SEMO-Kennett will host a SEMO Summer Sendoff Small Business Celebration on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to mark the end of summer, recognize small businesses and honor over 25 years of the SEMO-Kennett campus.

Enjoy lawn games, craft and food vendors. SEMO-Kennett will have an informational booth where attendees can meet the campus team, pick up an application, schedule a FAFSA appointment, or stop by for some SEMO swag. Shop small businesses, enjoy local refreshments and share your SEMO spirit at this free, family-friendly, fun-filled event. The sendoff will be in the SEMO-Kennett campus parking lot at 1230 First Street in Kennett, Missouri 63857. All are welcome!