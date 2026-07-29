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SEMO-Kennett Summer Sendoff Small Business Celebration

SEMO-Kennett Summer Sendoff Small Business Celebration

SEMO-Kennett will host a SEMO Summer Sendoff Small Business Celebration on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to mark the end of summer, recognize small businesses and honor over 25 years of the SEMO-Kennett campus.

Enjoy lawn games, craft and food vendors. SEMO-Kennett will have an informational booth where attendees can meet the campus team, pick up an application, schedule a FAFSA appointment, or stop by for some SEMO swag. Shop small businesses, enjoy local refreshments and share your SEMO spirit at this free, family-friendly, fun-filled event. The sendoff will be in the SEMO-Kennett campus parking lot at 1230 First Street in Kennett, Missouri 63857. All are welcome!

SEMO Kennett Campus
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Southeast Missouri State University
(573) 651-2000
http://www.semo.edu
SEMO Kennett Campus
1230 1st Street
Kennett, Missouri 63857
(573) 888-0513
kennett@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/about/campuses/kennett