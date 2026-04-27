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Sam A. Baker State Park 100th Anniversary Celebration

Sam A. Baker State Park 100th Anniversary Celebration

Embark on a journey through time, celebrating a 100-year legacy of history, resilience and discovery. Sam A. Baker State Park will celebrate it's anniversary on June 13, 2026. There will be van tours to the Mudlick Mountain Fire Tower, self guided tours of the CCC Lodge, exhibits, demonstrations, old-time games and live music. Admission to the event is free.

Sam A. Baker State Park
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Missouri State Parks Sam A. Baker State Park
https://mostateparks.com/
Sam A. Baker State Park
5580 MO-143
Patterson , Missouri 63956