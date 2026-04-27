Sam A. Baker State Park 100th Anniversary Celebration
Sam A. Baker State Park 100th Anniversary Celebration
Embark on a journey through time, celebrating a 100-year legacy of history, resilience and discovery. Sam A. Baker State Park will celebrate it's anniversary on June 13, 2026. There will be van tours to the Mudlick Mountain Fire Tower, self guided tours of the CCC Lodge, exhibits, demonstrations, old-time games and live music. Admission to the event is free.
Sam A. Baker State Park
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri State Parks Sam A. Baker State Park
Sam A. Baker State Park
5580 MO-143Patterson , Missouri 63956