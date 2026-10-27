Safe House of Southeast Missouri's The Next Level

The Next Level fundraiser features a variety of music from the region’s most talented bands and artists playing on two floors of Buckner's!

Elevate the night at Safe House of Southeast Missouri's fall fundraiser, The Next Level. Join us on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Buckner Ragsdale Event Center in Cape Girardeau for a multi-floor concert to raise funds for the Safe House and survivors of domestic violence. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This event will feature a variety of music from GenX, Next of Kin, Joy Brooker, Missourado, and Awkward Timing on the top two floors of the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center for what promises to be a night of fun and fundraising for the Safe House. Appetizers will be served, and a cash bar, complete with both cocktails and mocktails, will be available. Guests will also have the option to participate in a silent auction.

Stay up-to-date with The Next Level at www.semosafehouse.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/safehouseofsemo.