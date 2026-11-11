River Valley Craft Club – Christmas Expo Craft Fair

The 52nd annual River Valley Craft Club’s Christmas Expo Craft Fair will be held Saturday, November 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau, MO.

This annual event brings together talented artisans and enthusiastic shoppers in a festive celebration of creativity and holiday spirit. The Expo features a wide array of handcrafted goods, from intricate ornaments and unique jewelry to cozy knitted items and artisanal home décor. Visitors have the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local crafters and small businesses. The expo is not only a marketplace but also a gathering space filled with seasonal cheer, complete with holiday music, and perhaps even a visit from Santa Claus.

Whether you're a craft enthusiast or simply looking for a special holiday experience, the River Valley Craft Club Christmas Expo offers something for everyone.

For more information, visit River Valley Christmas Expo Facebook page.