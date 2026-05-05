Red House Heritage Day 2026

The Red House Interpretive Center will celebrate local history at its annual Red House Heritage Day on May 16.

Activities will include tours, blacksmithing, lace making, historic exhibits, and a display of the 27 officially adopted flags in U.S. history. The Reynolds House will be joining in the fun and activities this year with showings of weaving, tatting, and more.

Red House Heritage Day will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 128 Aquamsi Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. This event is free and open to the public.

Questions? Contact: redhouseic.capeg@gmail.com or call the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department at 573-339-6340.